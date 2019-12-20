Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

REBATES FOR CAR SAFETY FEATURES

Vehicle safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, just to name a few, have proliferated.

If such features do enhance road safety as the car makers claim and are not just gimmicks, it may be worthwhile for the authorities to consider offering tax rebates for such vehicles.

The rebates may lower prices of such cars to the same level as vehicles without these safety features.

Benjamin Lim

YELLOW STRIPS ON STEPS

Why are some steps on walkways painted with the yellow strips at the edges, while some are not? The yellow strips are very useful because they warn pedestrians so that they do not trip. I often see people stumbling where there are only a few steps along the pavement as they are not easily visible. A study should be done and a standard rule applied to all steps on walkways.

Lim Poh Seng

BRING BACK WATER RATIONING

Australia's drought situation brings to mind the water rationing exercises that Singapore used to conduct regularly many years ago. Given the impact of climate change, Singapore could one day experience the same situation. Will the authorities be reinstating water rationing exercises?

This should form part of the pillars of the social defence framework - getting the people in Singapore to be psychologically ready to deal with no water in the tap.

Samuel Ng

SHORTFALL OF WIRELESS NETWORK

It was reported last year that there were about 21,000 Wireless@SG hot spots here (Singapore surpasses target with 21,000 free public Wi-Fi hot spots, Aug 27, 2018).

The Wireless@SG network should cover the whole nation to ensure no one gets left behind.

It is of great help to people like me who use pre-paid top-up cards which have limited data and need to access free wireless Internet spots.

There are spots which have connectivity and speed issues such as in MRT stations and other underground spaces. All buses and trains should have access to Wi-Fi.

Kevin Tan

FREE WATER FOR DINE-IN CUSTOMERS

Many eateries in Singapore charge diners for a cup of drinking water. As the Government is encouraging people to consume less sugary drinks, perhaps the big restaurant groups can provide free drinking water to customers who dine in their outlets.

Providing free water will show that customers are important to these businesses.

Alan Chin