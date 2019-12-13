Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

DOCTOR TOOK PHOTOS WITH HIS PHONE

When I had my left eye treated at a hospital recently, I noticed the doctor taking photos of my eye with his mobile phone without my consent.

I don't know if this was for his own reference or for the hospital's records. Is this accepted protocol for doctors?

Lee Kok Boon

ANTI-SLIP FLOORS NEEDED

It seems that the floors of outdoor walkways are not slip-resistant.

There are warning stickers saying: "Beware! Floor is slippery when wet."

Chequered plate gratings located within bus shelters and on high traffic closed-drain walkways require additional slip resistance measures when they are wet. This can be done by adding a thin synthetic resin-based coating to a metallic surface.

When it comes to pedestrian safety, we should be aware of slippery surfaces and make fixing them a priority.

Loong Chik Tong

HOW TO PREVENT PUDDLES

It is challenging to render a perfectly level footpath surface to prevent puddles from forming.

An easier way to alleviate the problem may be to lay the surface at a slight cross-slope or camber to drain off rainwater naturally when constructing new footpaths or when re-surfacing existing ones.

Ng Chee Kheon

BLOOD GROUP NOT PART OF SCREENING

After going for an executive health screening with a major healthcare group, I found that the blood group was omitted from the health report. I was told that blood grouping is not part of the health screening package, and must be purchased as an additional test.

Can the health regulators confirm if this is appropriate?

Tan Su Peng