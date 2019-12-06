Excerpts from readers' letters

BRING BACK STURDY PAPER BAGS

As corporate citizens, supermarkets should explore viable alternatives to plastic that are equitable to both businesses and consumers (Cutting plastic use: Retailers should make the move, by Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi, Nov 28).

As expected, some shoppers baulk at having to pay for a plastic bag at participating outlets as they feel that the supermarkets already factor the cost of plastic bags into the price of their products.

In the 1960s, there were only two supermarkets in Orchard Road - Cold Storage and Fitzpatrick's. They provided durable and sturdy brown paper bags which could withstand the load of heavy items such as canned products and bottled drinks.

Perhaps supermarkets should consider introducing such bags, which could have cut-outs at the top to serve as handles.

It is not practical to totally eliminate plastic bags as they are still useful, especially for holding food waste and wet items.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan

HEFTY INTEREST ON CASH ADVANCES

The news that Grab is offering cash advances to its food-delivery riders and private-hire drivers is worrying (Grab's cash advance scheme for workers raises eyebrows, ST Online, Nov 24).

What Grab calls an administrative fee is to borrowers a hefty sum of interest.

Like the hefty interest rates charged by some retailers for customers buying household appliances by instalments (When a $6k TV ends up costing more than $16k, Nov 6), this practice may suck low-income earners into an endless debt spiral.

Foo Sing Kheng

PASIR RIS PMD USERS IGNORING BAN

Riders of personal mobility devices (PMDs) in Pasir Ris openly disregard the footpath ban.

Food-delivery riders can be seen on footpaths around White Sands and Downtown East at all times of the day. Some also speed on the road in Jalan Loyang Besar.

I believe many are taking advantage of the fact that penalties will be imposed only from Jan 1.

The authorities should also clarify if PMDs are allowed on cycling paths that run alongside footpaths which are not part of the park connector network.

Lee Yong Se

RAIN PUDDLES ON FOOTPATHS

I appreciate the covered walkways snaking through housing estates and along roads. During the hot months, they shield pedestrians from the blistering heat and on rainy days, they keep pedestrians dry.

But after torrential downpours, some stretches with depressions fill up with rainwater and pedestrians end up stepping in the puddles.

As this is now the monsoon season, I hope the paths can be quickly resurfaced.

Kenny Goh