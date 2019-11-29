Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

USED-CAR BUYERS NEED PROTECTION

Buyers continue to be victims of unscrupulous used-car dealers, judging from the number of complaints the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) receives. While buyers are reminded to verify the authenticity of vehicle ownership transfers, they can only hope that the dealers are honest.

What consumers need is a system that protects them. For instance, allow buyers to view the financial details of the car, and make it mandatory to have the car's ownership transferred, say, three days after full payment is made. Alternatively, set up an intermediary (an insurance or finance company) to oversee the transaction.

Goh Boon Kai

GET TOUGH ON LITTERING AGAIN

It is sad to see how some people do not make any effort to keep public spaces clean. Despite having dustbins nearby, some choose to litter. At Labrador Park, I have seen litter on the ground just metres from a dustbin. Rubbish can also be seen in Boat Quay, Clarke Quay and the surrounding areas every weekend.

Perhaps Singapore needs to go back to strict enforcement in order to maintain its reputation as a clean city.

Gopalan Ravishankar

TRAFFIC HEADACHE AT MALLS

Besides Holland Village, as pointed out by a Forum letter writer recently, traffic snarls also plague Nex, VivoCity and Waterway Point malls.

On weekday evenings and weekends, long lines of cars build up on the roads leading to the main entrances, carparks and taxi pick-up points at these malls.

At Nex, the bus stop, taxi stand and car drop-off point are all close to one another. As for VivoCity and Waterway Point, only one lane leads to their carpark, taxi stand and car drop-off point.

Alan Chin Jia Lun