Excerpts from readers' letters

STAMP OUT BROTHEL MENACE

While I am glad that Parliament is getting tough on the social menace of residential premises being used as brothels (Law gets tough on owners of homes used as 'pop-up' brothels, Nov 5), I am disappointed that it took so many years for this to happen.

It is also disappointing to read how some MPs felt it may not be practical to hold landlords responsible for their tenants' actions, but failed to propose a better solution.

I am thankful for MPs such as Mr Melvin Yong, who understand the problem and urged a control on the number of public entertainment outlets, especially in residential areas.

I hope the police will continue to tighten controls and act on capping the number of public entertainment outlets, particularly massage parlours and spas, in residential areas.

The only way to eradicate this menace from our neighbourhoods is to suffocate them with tough laws and police actions.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan

SHORTEN ALLOWED RENOVATION TIME

It is good that the Government is trying to reduce noise pollution. One area which has been overlooked is the noise pollution created by home renovation.

The noise is unbearable to those living in the adjacent premises. The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) allows contractors to take six months to carry out renovations. BCA should consider the adverse effects on people, especially the young, old and sick, and allow a maximum of two months for renovation of residential properties.

Roberto Pregarz

LIVE STREAM PARLIAMENT SESSIONS

If the Singapore Parliament aspires to be a smart Parliament, it should live stream proceedings in full on the Internet with no delay (Facial recognition system to track MPs' presence in Parliament, Nov 8). By doing that, MPs' attendance can be tracked using software that is already available.

Harish Pillay

PROMOTE TOMMY KOH'S FDW IDEAS

Professor Tommy Koh's suggestions for foreign domestic workers (Foreign domestic workers: A suggested rule book, Nov 9) should be embedded into Singapore's psyche and promulgated internationally by our Government, as we push for greater humaneness.

Jamshed K. Fozdar

PEG CONDITION TO TRADE-IN GRANT

The Government and three major food delivery companies have set up a $7 million electric scooter Trade-in Grant (eTG) to help food delivery riders to switch from e-scooters to bicycles, power-assisted bicycles or personal mobility aids ($7m fund to help delivery riders switch from e-scooters, Nov 9).

For the food delivery riders' safety and that of other road users, I suggest that as a condition for receiving eTG funding, recipients be required to attend a short course on road safety, traffic rules and ethical road behaviour. This would help to raise safety levels and make road use more pleasant for everyone.

Young Pak Nang