Excerpts from readers' letters

ENHANCE RECYCLING INITIATIVE

I applaud Fraser & Neave (F&N) and the National Environment Agency for coming up with the "reverse" vending machine initiative to encourage recycling ('Reverse' vending machines to spur recycling, Nov 1).

Taking the concept further, I suggest that the authorities impose a deposit of five to 10 cents for every drink bottle or can sold countrywide, which is collected upfront. When consumers deposit the drink receptacles, they will get their deposit back along with the discount vouchers currently being given.

F&N and other drink manufacturers can take this even further by developing tougher, multi-use plastic bottles that can be washed, sterilised and reused when consumers return them.

Lim Kong Hiong

WHY IS RIDING ON GRASS AN OFFENCE?

In response to personal mobility device users getting around the new ban by riding their devices on grass patches alongside footpaths, the National Parks Board said that they should not ride on the green verges beside footpaths without permission (Over 100 PMD users warned on first day of footpath ban, Nov 6).

However, I do not see any indication that riding on grass verges is an offence under the Parks and Trees Act. The only reference to vehicles and grass verges is that of parking on the grass verge, under Section 44. Perhaps the authorities could be clear about where in the Act it explicitly states that riding on grass verges is an offence.

Adam Reutens-Tan