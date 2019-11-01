Excerpts from readers' letters

SAFETY FIRST FOR SOLDIERS

In the photo accompanying the report "3,000 soldiers take part in Exercise Wallaby" (Oct 29), soldiers can be seen in prone position beside two tanks. At least one of them is lying too close to the tanks. The safety considerations appear to be inconsistent with a report just a week ago about a Singapore Armed Forces captain who failed to have kept his Land Rover a safe 30m distance from a Bionix tank.

Lau Yeow Sin

BODY CAMERAS FOR SECURITY GUARDS

Several cases of security officers being abused by condo residents came to light because video clips of the incidents were taken and posted on social media.

Perhaps security guards, like police officers, should wear body cameras. I had proposed this idea at a condo management committee meeting but failed to win support as some residents treasured their privacy. Perhaps the association representing security guards can push for it.

Leong Kok Seng

CHARGED TWICE FOR BUS RIDE

I was surprised to find a charge of $2 to my credit card for a bus ride, for which I had paid using my ezlink card, which was in the wallet that I had used to tap. The credit card was in the wallet too.

The ticketing staff at an MRT station advised me to remove the ezlink card from the wallet when tapping out. Most people would prefer to avoid the hassle of getting a refund. But the fare-deduction system needs to be corrected. After all, $2 multiplied by several million rides adds up to a lot.

Lawrence Seow

BEAUTIFY HERITAGE TREE'S SUPPORT

I applaud NParks for doing a good job in making Singapore a green city and devising a system to keep heritage trees standing tall (A bit of help for tree that saw S'pore grow from a small port, Oct 30).

I suggest making the structure as beautiful as the tree it supports.

Linda Haverkamp-Heng (Dr)

INCLUDE EYE TESTS IN CHAS

The Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) covers dental care but not basic eyecare, such as screening for age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and cataract. Chas should be extended to cover basic eye-screening.

Surely, losing one's sight permanently is more tragic than losing a tooth or two.

Ng Chee Kheon

LET NURSES USE GOOGLE TRANSLATE

During a hospital visit, I saw a Japanese patient struggling to communicate with the nurses. I showed them how to use the Google Translate mobile phone app and it helped all parties concerned.

Currently, the app supports more than 100 languages - Mandarin, Tamil or Malay speech can be translated into English, but not Chinese dialects.

May I suggest that hospitals work with Google to also include dialects in the speech feature of the app? This will help nurses in communicating with local elderly patients who do not speak English.

Lim Poh Seng