Excerpts from readers' letters

WHERE ARE ALL THE LIBRARIANS?

I miss the friendly librarians who used to sit behind the counter in public libraries. They have been replaced by rows of self-help kiosks.

Once, when I had trouble locating a book, I had to turn to the lone security guard for help.

He led me to a sliding door which opened to reveal an office I was not allowed to enter and from where a library officer emerged to help.

Perhaps, in addition to the rows of computers at the borrowing station, have a video call button that will summon a library officer.

Jennie Cheong

PASSION ALONE CAN'T FEED F&B TRADE

Many young people often believe passion is the main ingredient for success in the food and beverage (F&B) sector (Restaurants opening and closing at record rates, Oct 20).

But most failures are the result of poor financial due diligence.

I was a restaurateur for more than 10 years. While most people enjoyed their weekends and holidays, I was working, breaking many promises to my children to take them out.

It takes more than passion and gumption to overcome challenges in the F&B business.

Chow Kok Fai

WEST COAST HIGHWAY TOO NOISY

Traffic on West Coast Highway, near where I live, is very noisy during the morning and evening peak periods. With thousands of new homes, including a new HDB precinct, coming up soon in the area, more should be done to address the noise issue.

My appeals to the Land Transport Authority and the Urban Redevelopment Authority have not yielded concrete replies.

Lim Chee Chuan

BUILD SEPARATE PMD PATHS

I do not understand why there is so much debate about whether personal mobility devices (PMDs) should or should not be banned.

Clearly, pedestrians, especially the elderly and young children, do not want to share footpaths with PMDs.

So just build a separate path for PMDs. If there is no room for that, then riding of PMDs should not be allowed on those stretches .

Quek Gek Soo

SWAMPED BY PLASTIC AND WASTE

Many Singaporeans are not familiar with recycling or do not care. Supermarkets and shops should charge for plastic bags, and bakeries and eateries should limit their use.

There are recycling bins in my condo, but not many people seem to use them. My suggestion to have a compost pit was not taken up. Meanwhile, much fruit and vegetables go to waste each day. Perhaps condos and HDB estates could consider having them.

Shamim Moledina

DENTISTS GET BIG BITE OF CHAS MONEY

Of the $152 million disbursed under the Community Health Assist Scheme, $64 million was given out for dental treatment (Two dentists first to be charged with cheating via Chas, Oct 19). That works out to 42 per cent going to dental bills. This seems wrong, considering that many people are suffering from chronic diseases like diabetes, dementia, stroke and asthma - ailments more debilitating and deadlier than dental problems.

Lim Chew