Excerpts from readers' letters

NEED TO MAKE ROADS SAFER

Fatal road accidents involving pedestrians aged over 60 rose in the first half of this year; this is unacceptable and preventable, and we must be committed to stopping them (Red alert: Older pedestrians at greater risk, Sept 29).

To improve traffic safety outcomes, conduct regular road safety audits to identify hazards, educate the public on road safety and enforce traffic laws.

Traffic calming measures, exclusive turn phasing at intersections, medians or refuge islands, and kerb-cut ramps flushed with road surfaces, and a mobile application that will allow pedestrians to find the safest way to a desired location could improve pedestrian safety.

Loong Chik Tong

PREPARE AGAINST OTHER LANDSPOUTS

The recent landspout at Tuas may spell just the beginning (Whirlwind' in Tuas is first reported landspout in S'pore, Sept 28). If so, what comes to mind must be the danger of falling objects raining down roads or walkways around buildings.

Plants of considerable mass adorn some buildings and landspouts can blow them off and towards ground. Building owners would be well-advised to look into this danger.

The impending installation of solar panels on HDB blocks throughout Singapore is another area of concern.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

MOTOGP AT TURF CLUB SITE

In response to the call for ideas to transform the Singapore Turf Club grounds, I suggest that the site be converted into a permanent professional motorcycle racing circuit within the international Grand Prix (GP) framework.

GP motorcycle racing is a philistine sport yet commands global interest. Economically and financially, investment in a GP-approved event is substantially cost economical and with fewer logistical constraints. The Government could replace the annual FI event with the equally exciting GP event with attendant global interests.

Joseph Hooi Liang Kee

WHAT'S MISSING AT RAFFLES HOTEL

It is indeed a pity that none of the food and beverage outlets at the newly refurbished Raffles Hotel, a Singapore icon, serves local fare such as laksa, mee siam, chicken rice, roti prata and the like.

I would have thought that guests at the hotel would love to try our local dishes.

David Mitchell

TAKE HARSH STANCE ON MAID ABUSE

I urge the authorities to impose harsh and long jail terms for maid abusers, to send a strong message against maid abuse (Judge rejects defence's call for probation for maid abuser; Convicted maid abuser to take the stand in appeal, both Oct 2).

No one has the right to inflict any form of abuse on maids, whether physical, mental or psychological.

Employers must treat maids fairly and provide them with sufficient food and rest. They must have realistic expectations and be patient to allow the maid time to learn and adjust. Should any employer find a maid's work performance lacking, he must inform the agent or let the maid go.

Susan Tan Lin Neo

WHAT GRACE SIKH GROUP SHOWED

What an exemplary gesture by the Young Sikh Association (YSA) to reach out to and engage an Instagrammer who had posted a comment that didn't go down well with the Sikh community.

Instead of retaliating or getting into a war of words, she was invited to their temple for an insight into the religion.

The Sikh community, like any other religion or race, has always been a friendly and peace-loving community in Singapore.

They have proven that tolerance and brotherhood is the best way to ease the tensions that could easily escalate into ugly situations.

Incidents like these reaffirm our commitment to be an all-inclusive, cohesive community.

Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar