Excerpts from readers' letters

GET YOUTH ON RECYCLING

At the recent United Nations Climate Action Summit, 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg voiced out the impact of climate change on the younger generations.

It was also reported that she travelled to the event in a solar-powered yacht as a demonstration of her efforts to reduce emissions. Her commitment to the cause at this young age is commendable.

Our youth should take Greta's cue and be encouraged to take part in recycling efforts. Perhaps this could be included in our education curriculum, if it is not already the case.

Ong Kim Bock

DANGER ON WALKWAYS, STAIRWAYS

Silver Zones which have been introduced in selected residential areas to make roads safer for seniors is a good idea, but few consider potential hazards on walkways and stairs.

Case in point: Tiong Bahru Market's 245mm stair treads at staircase F and G are too narrow for safe descent, raising the risk of missteps and falls.

It is also common to find outdoor stairs that have no anti-slip, high-contrast step edges. This is important to prevent slips and falls.

Many walking surfaces are very slippery on rainy days, especially pedestrian gratings over closed drains on walkways.

The Botanic Gardens recently upgraded its pedestrian grating to non-skid asphalt to improve safety.

Something needs to be done.

Loong Chik Tong