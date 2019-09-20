Excerpts from readers' letters

MAKE CALLS FOR HELP EASIER

I recently tried to report a suspected child abuse case, but found too many numbers listed on the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) website.

The MSF Child Protective Service number works only during weekday office hours. The ComCare Call number gave me a number for the police which did not work. I ended up calling 999.

The time wasted could mean the difference between life and death. I suggest that MSF provide clearer avenues for reporting family abuse cases.

Adam Reutens-Tan

SKIN CENTRE'S ARCHAIC PRACTICE

My father, who is above 90 years old, recently had to visit the National Skin Centre.

We were shocked when the counter staff asked for a $10 cash deposit to fix my dad's next appointment. The person explained that the $10 will be refunded only if he showed up for his next appointment.

Such archaic practices penalise patients who miss their appointments. What about those who are financially strapped, and others who miss appointments due to various valid reasons?

Samantha Lim

U-22 TEAM SHOWING PROMISE

The national under-22 football team's results show promise. They beat Fiji 2-0 on Sept 6, by fielding new players. They also won June's Merlion Cup by beating Thailand.

It looks like the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) youth development strategy in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) is beginning to bear fruit.

FAS should consider making it compulsory to have four instead of six under-23 players in each SPL squad, and a minimum of two, not three, under-23 players in the starting 11 for each match, as there needs to be competition for places.

Ivan Goh