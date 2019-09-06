Excerpts from readers' letters

APPS TO TRACK TRAIN TIMINGS

Longer intervals between trains during off-peak hours will help operators to manage costs. This is a better option than raising fares.

To minimise waiting time and help commuters to plan their journeys, have mobile apps that track train arrivals and departures.

For the apps to be useful, train punctuality is important.

Seah Yam Meng

DISGUSTING HAWKER CENTRE TOILETS

Before new hawker centres come up, something should be done about the current disgusting state of toilets in established hawker centres. I am ashamed that such dirty, unhygienic places exist in so-called clean Singapore.

Christine Sng

DBS MUST PUT CUSTOMERS FIRST

POSB/DBS' slogan is "Neighbours First, Bankers Second", yet the minimum withdrawal from an ATM is $20. It should follow the example of OCBC, whose minimum withdrawal amount is $10. The current practice shows that the interest and convenience of the bank come first at the expense of the customer.

John Mitchell

LOOPHOLE IN PERSONAL DATA RULES

Most organisations are barred from collecting, using or disclosing NRIC numbers or making copies of the identity card under new personal data protection rules.

But some, such as private medical and dental clinics, health clubs and spas, are exempted from the rules. I doubt that these small outfits have the resources to build and maintain a robust IT security system to protect stored personal data.

Jessie Loy Sze Nah

PASSPORT CARRIES NRIC NUMBER

The NRIC number is displayed on the Singapore passport. Hence, the information is disclosed when a Singaporean abroad presents his passport to clear immigration, buy property, open a foreign bank account, check into a hotel or even to rent a scooter while on holiday.

Samuel Tan Chia Choong

COLLECTIVE SALES NOT ECO-FRIENDLY

The Beaufort On Nassim, which was completed in 2008, is up for collective sale. The condominium looks to be in pristine condition. But it will soon be torn down to make way for a brand new premium property.

Is there not a cost to the environment when buildings get torn down prematurely? For all the environmental push to reduce wastage, and to reduce, reuse and recycle, this kind of collective sale is to the gain of property owners but an immense detriment to the environment.

Chan Shiu Yuen

SELLING NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER TO KIDS

Some alcoholic beverage companies have been aggressively marketing zero-alcohol beers.

As the beer has no alcoholic content, it can be sold to young children. This may lead impressionable children to eventually turn to the real thing when they are of age. Is this something we want our children to be hooked on when they grow up? Action should be taken to stop such companies from exploiting children in this way.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan