Excerpts from readers' letters

SING ORIGINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM

I believe that the national anthem of a country should always be sung according to its original tune. Therefore, the rendition of the Singapore National Anthem by singer Ramli Sarip, as soulful as it may be, should not be used, not least at an important event like the National Day Parade.

Luo Siao Ping

CHANGES BENEFIT THOSE WITH JOBS

The CPF contributions, retirement age and re-employment age for the older workers will be raised (National Day Rally 2019: Three keys to securing Singapore's future, ST Online, Aug 20). But are the moves good? They are good only if you have a job. What good is it if you are old and unemployed? These are really the "forgotten people" in Singapore.

Tommy Wong Sai Wai (Dr)

WHY SOLICIT DONATIONS IN HOSPITALS?

Like Madam Ong Bee Bee (Too many people soliciting donations, ST Online, Aug 14), I have had similarly frustrating experiences.

Whenever I visit a hospital, there is always some organisation soliciting donations for some cause. Hospital visitors have enough worries about their health and that of their loved ones, and about meeting medical costs.

Hospitals should stop these organisations seeking donations.

Suvinder Kaur

GET RID OF CIGARETTE BUTT LITTER

The no-smoking and no-littering messages do not seem to reach non-Singaporean residents, who are here for the short term, and smokers who cannot quit.

So hundreds of cigarette butts are tossed in places that cleaners find hard to reach - bushes, crevices, among grass blades and pebbles - and they are sheltered from the sun and rain because those are where smokers gather, so the butts do not disintegrate.

We need creative solutions to get rid of these eyesores.

Amy Loh Chee Seen

ISSUE PASSPORTS WITH FEWER PAGES

The authorities should consider issuing passports with 32 pages for citizens who are not frequent travellers.

Currently, passports are valid for five years and have 64 pages.

Being a leisure traveller, I end up with a lot of unused pages when the passport expires.

Many countries have done away with immigration stamps and allow Singaporeans to clear immigration using e-gates.

So it is quite wasteful to produce a 64-page passport.

Lee Yong Se