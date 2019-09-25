Excerpts from other letters

INSURANCE NEEDED

Senior citizens continue to be put at risk of injury by PMD riders with no compensation. To the regulators, I ask: "Is there a reason why no insurance is required for PMD users? If there is, please make it public."

Goh Khee Kuan

INCREASE PENALTIES

If a ban (on PMDs) cannot be legislated soon, at least in the meantime, increase the penalties to include a mandatory jail term and perhaps caning for ignoring the rules.

Yeow Chun Fey

VALID DRIVING LICENCE HOLDERS ONLY

Allow only people with valid driving licences to ride e-scooters. They would have studied and passed the necessary theory and practical tests and be aware of the road safety rules. Very young people (like those who just turned 16 years old), and mothers and food delivery riders who use it as a means of transport generally do not have enough safety awareness and prevention strategies to keep themselves and others safe.

Candice Yeo Chay Hoon