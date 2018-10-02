Excerpt from reader's letter

KEEP STATE AND RELIGION SEPARATE

As key stakeholders of a secular organisation that was once (in March 2009) taken over by a religiously motivated group, we are keen to see a clear separation between what is religious and what is secular.

We are troubled that religious considerations continue to be held up as grounds for maintaining the antiquated law of Section 377A of the Penal Code.

A secular state should not be inspired by religion when formulating laws and policies for all.

Margaret Thomas (Ms)

President

Association of Women for Action and Research