Ex-deputy police chief in Indonesia was not sacked

The news analysis by Indonesia correspondent Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja (Indonesian V-P hedges his bets ahead of election; Aug 31) leads readers to come to some incorrect conclusions.

For instance, the report states that the deputy chief of police, Police Commissioner-General Syafruddin (not "lieutenant-general" as reported) was sacked from his post on Aug 13.

The report insinuates that this had to do with Indonesia's Vice-President Jusuf Kalla "turning down" the offer to be President Joko Widodo's chief campaign manager.

The fact is Mr Syafruddin was never sacked.

He was promoted and appointed Minister for State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform.

Mr Syafruddin replaced Mr Asman Abnur, a politician from the National Mandate Party who, for political reasons, had tendered his resignation a day earlier.

The appointment of Mr Syafruddin to this Cabinet minister position left the post of deputy chief of national police - which he previously held - vacant.

It is also incorrect to say that the post of minister for state apparatus empowerment and bureaucratic reform is "a less important Cabinet post" than the one Mr Syafruddin had held earlier.

The fact is that the new Cabinet post is actually one that is instrumental in mustering support for the government of President Joko.

It also helps the President improve governance as the ministry's role is essential in making the bureaucracy work for the people and the reform agenda.

Ade Veronica (Ms)

First Secretary

Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia