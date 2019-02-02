Everyone needs to contribute to Singapore story

As a small nation, we must never allow ourselves to be polarised and divided because we need our collective strengths and other resources to succeed in the "fourth wave" of industrial revolution.

Our greatest challenge is not out there but within and among us (PM Lee: Join hands to write a greater Singapore Story; Jan 29).

As a people, we must have the self-efficacy to believe we can battle all odds, as well as the discipline, determination, tenacity and resilience to turn our dreams into reality. We must build on our "gotong royong" spirit by pioneering more bottom-up and peer-to-peer initiatives.

Foster more helping hands, including non-governmental organisations and volunteers, to strengthen the bonds between families and communities.

Help to look after the last, the least, the lonely and the lost.

Develop a home where we will have a deeper sense of belonging.

Continue to believe that in our little red dot, we can find purpose for living, and fulfilment on individual, family and community levels.

Encourage more partnerships between the public, private and people sectors, and galvanise their key stakeholders to connect, collaborate and co-create solutions for our communities and society.

To create the brightest future, we cannot and should not just rely on the Government to lead the way.

The crucial tasks ahead to strengthen our social ecosystem and make Singapore a liveable and lovable home have to be carried out by each and every Singaporean.

Patrick Liew Siow Gian (Dr)