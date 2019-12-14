Everyone has part to play to keep homes safe from fires

The death of the woman injured last month in the Bukit Batok fire - which firefighters could not fight properly because they could not use the hose reels - is regrettable (Woman dies from injuries suffered in Bukit Batok fire, Dec 11).

It is important to reflect on this, find solutions and prevent such incidents from happening again.

For starters, has the water supply been restored to the hose reels?

The gravity of the issue needs to be communicated in no uncertain terms to all stakeholders. Do not wait until there is a death to take responsibility or do the job well.

Why not make it mandatory to have a fire extinguisher in each household? Besides a small fire extinguisher, residents can also be given a first aid kit, N95 masks and free cardiopulmonary resuscitation lessons.

Residents can take more responsibility for their own fire safety. They should not be hoarding things at home. The authorities also need more clout to clear rubbish which has accumulated to dangerous levels.

Lives are at stake and in a building in which thousands of people live, the common good must be taken into account.

More should also be done to remove and outlaw appliances which are fire hazards.

Any attempt to change behaviour needs to be a two-pronged approach, combining legal enforcement with more intensive education and social media outreach. Instructions on using fire extinguishers and first aid pointers can be posted on social media or taught at community centres or through TV.

Finally, Singaporeans also need to reflect on their own civil behaviour.

Part of the reason the hose reel cabinet was locked was because of vandalism, and home owners were using the cabinets to store their own items.

Corridors are packed with plants, cabinets and other items which can impede rescue efforts.

Lives matter, and everyone plays a part in making Singapore liveable and safe.

Peter Loon Seng Chee