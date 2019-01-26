Everyone has a part to play in safety culture

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) for the first time said that the training tempo across all services would be lowered to review the safety protocols.

It is good that the leadership is taking steps to ensure a safe operating environment for our soldiers. After the recent training incidents, a slew of safety measures was introduced but systems can do only so much.

Being an operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) myself, my experience is that the Singapore Armed Forces has always spared no effort and resources to strengthen the safety system.

Some examples are taking individual temperatures, enforcing seven hours of rest, enforcing the wearing of seat belts, removal of mobile devices… the list goes on.

However, safety is not just about actions - it is a culture, and every soldier has a part to play to ensure that the system stays tight.

Military tasks have inherent risks, we should appreciate the men and women who are serving NS to ensure the sovereignty of our nation.

Likewise, incidents like these should serve as a reminder to all soldiers - full-time national servicemen and NSmen - that it is their duty to enforce the safety system so that they can all complete their training safely.

I trust that Mindef will conduct a thorough investigation and provide a clear conclusion to the incident.

Singaporeansexpect nothing less.

Ang Deyao