Every little act counts in building a gracious S'pore

I thank Mr Anthony Lee for his civic-mindedness (How we can be better as a society, July 23).

He has shown us how we can all take individual and collective responsibility to create a more considerate and gracious society.

Everyday situations present opportunities for us to be kind and gracious. Mr Lee provided a succinct, thorough yet easily achievable list of six key thoughts and examples.

To these, I add: Watch what you post. We are too quick to make judgments on social media.

Let's be circumspect before posting a knee-jerk comment. Better yet, let's not comment, but just help fix the situation if it's in our power to do so.

Acts of kindness need not be grand gestures. Every little act, every little nudge to do the right thing for the common good counts.

Hai Yang, an 18-year old student, was nominated for the Good Neighbour Award in 2017 for helping to pick up litter in his neighbourhood and consistently cleaning up the basketball court after he and his friends had finished their game.

Today, his acts of consideration have inspired his neighbours and friends to follow his example.

When we respond to opportunities around us - in our neighbourhoods, schools and workplaces - giving and receiving kindness can become second nature.

We become less hindered by doubts or self-consciousness. We learn to be considerate in our shared spaces, and kindness becomes part of our national identity and we can take pride in this.

To celebrate Singapore's 54th birthday as well as the Singapore Bicentennial this year, the Singapore Kindness Movement, in collaboration with Raffles City Singapore, is organising an exhibition - Arts in the City: We Love Singapore.

It will be held at Level 3 of Raffles City shopping centre and will be open to the public from Aug 1 to Aug 18.

As we journey forward together as Singaporeans, let's be kind.

William Wan (Dr)

General Secretary

Singapore Kindness Movement