Erect barriers that can stop PMD riders but not wheelchair users

Mr Kenneth Wong, the Land Transport Authority's director of active mobility, in his reply to Forum letters on the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs) at bus stops, stated that barriers to block PMDs will also inconvenience wheelchair and pram users.

I have seen barriers erected at HDB and shop corridors that force PMD users and cyclists to dismount while still allowing wheelchairs and prams to pass through without difficulty.

Examples can be found at Block 113 Jalan Bukit Merah and Berseh Food Centre in Jalan Besar.

The LTA should consider such barriers at bus stops before more unfortunate persons meet with serious accidents.

If such measures fail to arrest inconsiderate behaviour, there should be a law requiring all PMD riders and cyclists to dismount at bus stops and pedestrian crossings, failing which, hefty penalties would be imposed.

Gerald Ang Joo Huat