Equip security guards with basic tools to handle violence

There has been much talk about improving the welfare of security officers, but one thing that I find glaringly deficient in the local security industry is the lack of effort in ensuring that our guards are adequately equipped to handle hostile or violent situations (Police probe punching incident caught on video, April 6).

The incident at Roxy Square has shown that security guards are at the mercy of violence as they are not properly armed or equipped.

I am not referring to firearms, but security guards should at least be equipped with basic defensive weapons such as a baton, pepper spray or even a taser gun.

As front-line officers who will potentially be exposed to violent or unexpected situations before the arrival of the police, these guards should be provided with the means to protect themselves in the first instance.

Given the fact that many of our security guards are also senior citizens, it is more important that they are provided with something to protect themselves in situations of physical violence.

A well-equipped and trained security guard will also exude more confidence in his job.

Seah Yam Meng