Equip kids with traits for survival

Dr Thomas Lee Hock Seng raises an excellent point (Don't educate kids just for economic survival; Oct 30).

Much has been said about the delicate "strawberry" generation.

Children these days who have been exposed to electronic devices are used to instant gratification and the option to quit and start again while losing, without ever actually having lost.

Yet the need to succeed relentlessly pursues them, driven by the pressures of our academic and tuition system, as well as overzealous parents and myriad extracurricular activities.

The result is that many of these children, when not achieving stellar results, give in to negative self-talk and spiral downward into depression.

There is a need to cultivate in them a resilience, a core human characteristic that will enable them to develop other traits necessary for long-term survival.

But, as Dr Lee pointed out, mutual cooperation is required, both in and out of the classroom.

Much has been said about the delicate "strawberry" generation... There is a need to cultivate in them a resilience, a core human characteristic that will enable them to develop other traits necessary for long-term survival.

Educators, parents, relatives, friends and even the larger community need to work together to ensure that children have good role models.

As a parent of two, I know that raising a child is difficult enough.

To raise an entire generation is a complex social issue that will require the collective efforts of us all.

Adam Reutens-Tan