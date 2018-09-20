Equip HDB estates with standby generators

Singapore experienced its worst power disruption in 14 years during the wee hours of Tuesday.

I was among the 146,797 residential and commercial customers affected by the episode, which made me realise how we often take our power supply for granted (147,000 affected by power disruption; Sept 19).

Although power was restored within half an hour or thereabouts, it would be better if there was no disruption in the first place.

This could be achieved with standby generators. This way, in the event of a power failure, the supply from power generation companies would automatically switch over to the emergency supply source.

I have come across condominiums that are equipped with generators to facilitate a seamless transition to an emergency source, if necessary. Once the normal supply of power is restored, the generators would cease operation.

Similarly, such an emergency supply is often provided in some shopping centres, offices, industrial buildings and others.

The provision of generators would thus effectively prevent any interruptions to residents' daily activities. Ideally, the Housing Board could consider incorporating generator facilities in their future building designs.

Teo Kok Seah