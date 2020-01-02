Forum: Ensuring preparedness for total defence, even at private hospitals

The accident at Lucky Plaza that killed two women brings to light an urgent need to review the overall national preparedness strategy for total defence (Mt Elizabeth not equipped to deal with a case like this one: MOH, Jan 1).

When an incident involving serious injuries occurs, especially one with multiple casualties, the time taken for medical help to be administered could mean the difference between life and death.

One can imagine that the widespread panic among pedestrians and motorists in the area might obstruct the ability of emergency vehicles to access the scene on time, let alone evacuate victims out of the jam.

A popular, crowded place like Orchard Road is a prime target for terror-related activities and an unfortunate location for a road accident like the one we just witnessed. As such, taking victims to the nearest hospital for immediate attention is crucial.

I do believe Singapore has the financial means to equip every hospital, whether private or public, with the necessary means of handling such emergencies.

When it comes to such life and death matters, money should not be a consideration.

Francis Lee