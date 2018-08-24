Ensure integrity as SME bidding rules are made easier

While the easing of rules for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) bidding for public projects is to be lauded, caution must be exercised to prevent abuse (Rules eased for SMEs bidding for public projects; Aug 17).

Among other things, the new rules allow some companies to do away with audited financial statements for tender and procurement processes.

Where companies are not required to produce audited financial statements, the financial ability of such companies to carry out public projects assumes even greater importance.

Risks are inherent and there is now a greater need to ensure that the public procurement system is based on transparency, fair competition and integrity.

Public officers dealing with tender processes must be vigilant when companies tender for public projects.

While they would have neatly drawn-up procedures and manuals to follow, it is often the case that these instructions tend to lose their way in the passage of time.

The concern is that agencies and departments may not be sufficiently diligent in ensuring compliance with prescribed procedures.

Factors like shortage of time, urgency, shortage of manpower, unforeseen circumstances, conflict of interest and oversight are often cited when irregularities take place.

On the part of the companies, they need to rigidly comply with set rules so that projects are not stalled because of contractors' financial problems.

Therefore, the need to uphold ethical behaviour in contracting, both from public officials and contractors, cannot be over-emphasised.

Any system falling short of these standards would create the ideal breeding ground for corruption that eats into the vitals of government machinery.

It must be borne in mind that year after year, the Auditor-General's Office laments that tender exercises are prone to lapses with significant and systemic weaknesses in financial controls and governance norms across various government agencies.

There is, therefore, a dire need for professionalising procurement procedures as well as for agencies to conduct regular management reviews.

Perhaps electronic systems that could save money, enhance transparency and minimise human intervention could be considered.

As citizens, we can rightly expect the proper management of public funds and resources so that the integrity of our systems and procedures can be maintained.

V. Subramaniam (Dr)