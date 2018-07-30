Enjoy durians, but not too much

It is great that durian lovers can enjoy this king of fruits at reduced prices this season (Long lines as king of fruits goes for nothing; July 18).

However, while durians may be a very good source of nutrients, they are also high in calories and carbohydrates.

A durian can have anywhere between 885 calories and 1,500 calories depending on its size. It also contains simple sugars - sucrose, fructose and glucose. Thus, it must be consumed in moderation.

In our war against diabetes, huge grants are being allocated to help Singaporeans adopt low-sugar diets.

Hence, I am surprised that many community centres and residents' committees around the island are organising "eat all you can" durian tours to Malaysia.

Many Singaporeans may get carried away on such tours and consume excessive amounts of durians. It may be time we looked at the implications of such tours on the health of our citizens.

Even as Singaporeans enjoy this king of fruits, they need to be educated on the danger of excessive consumption.

Ng Sout San (Ms)