Enhanced security screening sharpens response to threats

We thank the writers to the Forum and Senior Transport Correspondent Christopher Tan for their views on the new security screenings, which were started at MRT stations last month.

Our public transport system is a key infrastructure serving millions of commuters every day.

Since 2004, staff of public transport operators have been carrying out random bag checks at all MRT stations, as part of efforts to keep our public transport system safe.

These checks are in addition to the regular checks conducted by the Singapore Police Force's Public Transport Security Command officers within the MRT network.

Security threats to our public transport system are constantly reviewed and security measures are calibrated accordingly.

The latest enhanced security trial, which will last six months, will also allow the Land Transport Authority and public transport operators to fine-tune security operations and develop the capability to step up our response against security threats.

The screenings also serve as a deterrence against potential perpetrators and a reminder to commuters to remain vigilant.

As these security screenings will be conducted randomly during the six-month trial, the majority of commuters will not be affected.

LTA and public transport operators also conduct regular emergency exercises, where all commuters passing through the station are screened.

Two such exercises have already been carried out this year, one at Newton MRT station and the other at Holland Village station. A third exercise will take place today at Hougang station.

We seek commuters' understanding and support as we work to keep our public transport system safe and secure for everyone.

Yeo Teck Guan

Senior Group Director, Public Transport

Land Transport Authority