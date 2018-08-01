Enhance support for low-income seniors

It is very sad to read that the number of seniors taking their own lives is on the rise (Number of suicides among seniors hits record high; July 30). Something has to be done to arrest this problem.

Seniors may be feeling that they are not getting enough support. We should address their concerns at all levels to minimise their worries.

For example, we must support seniors who may not have enough savings.

They may feel that there is no purpose in living and may lack the confidence to cope with their daily activities. Moreover, they may feel that they are a burden to their family and society.

We must also keep in mind that there are elderly people whose children are, themselves, low-income earners and unable to support their aged parents.

Our Government should enhance the social safety net for aged Singaporeans. Attention should be paid to low-income earners.

We should also consider expanding seniors' healthcare subsidies to help them deal with medical expenses and assure them that they are being taken care of.

We should give the best to our seniors and our society should be a good place for them to live in.

V.Balu