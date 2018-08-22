Engage youth in fight against terror

While the Singapore Government has put in tremendous effort in the face of the terror threat, such as organising Emergency Preparedness Days and first-aid training, most of these do not appeal to or involve the younger generation as such activities are perceived to be more adult-oriented.

Young people today are exposed to the importance of anti-terrorism movements only through National Education lessons or co-curricular activities.

They should step out of their comfort zone to be more involved in the national movement. One such example would be the Geylang Serai Community Emergency and Engagement Committee's Youth Community Emergency Response Team, which focuses on promoting and organising youth events through experiential learning to promote key messages such as emergency preparedness.

As young people are very tech-savvy, we must ensure that they are involved in the anti-terrorism movement and understand the potential damage that may be caused by fake news.

They ought to be the catalyst that spreads awareness of fake news, especially in times of chaos.

Every Singaporean should play a crucial role to stay vigilant to prevent any terrorist acts, and to ensure that peace and harmony remain in Singapore even if such unfortunate events were to occur.

Gerald Oh Jia Jie, 18

Polytechnic Year 2 student