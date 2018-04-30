Enforce rule of pushing bikes across crossings

I applaud the Land Transport Authority's decision to review the discretionary right-turn at traffic light junctions (Plan to allow turns only on green arrow at junctions; April 27).

However, I believe the authorities should also look at the behaviour of those who ride bicycles and motorised scooters across crossings.

Isn't it a rule that bicycles or motor scooters must be pushed across junctions and crossings?

Yet, it is not uncommon to see such users riding across crossings in the midst of pedestrians, instead of dismounting and pushing their devices across.

I urge the authorities to go to estates like Bedok and Tampines and witness this for themselves.

Some riders nearly knock down pedestrians, especially at crossings which are busy. Many elderly people have been victims of such reckless behaviour and have even lost their lives.

We pride ourselves on being a law-abiding country, yet we ignore these simple everyday happenings.

Perhaps it is time to educate these riders or step up enforcement action to stop this menace.

Cyril Sta Maria