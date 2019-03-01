Enforce mandatory sound generation for electric vehicles

With the advent of electric vehicles, motors have become increasingly silent, posing a risk to pedestrians and road users.

Studies have shown that elderly people are at risk on the road as they may not be able to hear well.

The driver of an electric vehicle is able to make a prediction based on a pedestrian's current movement and chart his course.

However, pedestrians have their own volition and any sudden movements within the course of the high-speed device can result in accidents.

Harley Davidson has taken the lead in simulating an engine sound for its electric motorcycle.

I strongly suggest enforcing mandatory sound generation for electric vehicles here so as to give pedestrians the ability to sense oncoming devices.

Winston Ho Wing Long