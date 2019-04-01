End of streaming commendable

I was very pleased when I heard that streaming will end by 2024 (Streaming to stop by 2024, March 12). This is a commendable change that will help students of all abilities in the near future.

This move will let students build on their passion and interests without obstructions, like struggling at one subject that may raze their overall grades.

The strengths of various students will then be assessed more effectively as a result of this modification in Singapore's education system.

Sonia Yogasundaram, 15

Secondary 4 student