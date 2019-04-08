End of streaming a milestone for S'pore

The ending of streaming in secondary schools is great news for students (School streaming to end by 2024, March 6).

With subject-based banding, students will be able to choose subjects of varying difficulties based on their interests and abilities.

This way, they are more likely to love and excel in what they learn.

Moreover, moving up the subject band is unquestionably easier than moving up a stream. Students will no longer be restrained and labelled by the streams they were assigned.

This increased mobility in school will ultimately correspond to increased social mobility later in their lives.

An additional perk of subject-based banding is that students will most likely be able to interact more with others taking other subject combinations.

This will let them learn from each other's unique experiences and strengths.

This interaction will also prepare students for the future as it mirrors the environment they are likely to experience in the workforce.

This change in our education system is truly a milestone in marking our nation's progression towards allowing all students to succeed in their own unique ways.

Hai Oufan, 18

Junior College Year 1 student