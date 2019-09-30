Encouraging results so far for pre-school initiatives

We agree with the views expressed by Mr Syed Alwi Altahir (Attracting and retaining good pre-school teachers a priority, Sept 19).

Early childhood educators play a key role in giving children a good start. Since 2012, we have supported the early childhood sector by improving pre-school affordability and raising the quality of early childhood educators. We have also taken steps to attract more people to join the sector.

The intake of pre-employment training students for the early childhood certificate and diploma courses has doubled over a five-year period, from 2014 to last year. The intake of mid-career entrants for similar courses has also increased by more than 70 per cent.

The National Institute of Early Childhood Development was set up this year to raise the quality of training.

To attract and retain trainees, we have introduced training awards and a professional conversion programme. These programmes provide trainees with course sponsorship and allowances. To establish structured career pathways and progression opportunities in the early childhood sector, we also introduced a skills framework in 2016.

The number of early childhood educators has grown from 15,000 in 2015 to 19,000 today.

Mr Altahir suggested strengthening support for teaching staff in their engagement with parents. The Early Childhood Development Agency strives to be fair and objective in dealing with all feedback. Some feedback may arise due to a lack of communication between pre-schools and parents. Strengthening parent engagement can help.

ECDA has worked with early childhood training providers to introduce modules in pre-service programmes and continuing professional development courses to support early childhood educators with parent engagement.

ECDA has also rolled out a national campaign to increase understanding of the early childhood profession by parents and the public. The "Start small, dream big" initiative provides opportunities for parents and pre-schools to work together and journey with their children on community projects.

We thank Mr Altahir for his feedback and suggestions. Together, we can give every child a good start in life.

Charlene Han

Director, Policy, Planning and Development

Early Childhood Development Agency