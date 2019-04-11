Encouraged by society's growing acceptance of mental health issues

It is heartening to learn that young people in Singapore are stepping up and out of their comfort zones to provide more support to those with mental health issues (More young people helping peers with mental health issues, April 5).

These are initiatives that I support and consider important, such as the "Slowing Down" workshops under the initiative called the School of Ability and Recovery.

I believe that a strong support network is pivotal in helping a person to recover from mental health issues, or to pursue a better quality of life despite his struggles with them.

Such initiatives provide the rest of us with the opportunity to learn about mental health and the different ways in which we can support those around us, and participation should be encouraged.

These initiatives also play an important role in diminishing the stigma surrounding mental health issues that is unfortunately still prevalent today.

With the growing number of young people willing to show support and concern towards those struggling with mental health issues, I am optimistic that society can become better at accepting and supporting these people.

Chia Zong Wei