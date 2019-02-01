Encourage students who are wronged to speak up

The recent report (Nanyang Girls' High apologises after attire check made students 'feel uncomfortable'; Jan 29) should raise concerns about more than just attire checks.

The report said that although several students posted about the incident on social media expressing their disappointment at the way the spot checks were conducted, "many of these postings have since been removed".

Nanyang Girls' High School (NYGH) should clarify whether the postings were removed by the students voluntarily or if the students were advised to do so.

Students should be encouraged to speak up whenever they encounter incidents which make them feel uncomfortable.

At the start of each academic year, schools spend time and effort to educate their students on their vision, mission and motto as well as the students' code of conduct.

But informing students about their rights, the various avenues to seek help and their freedom to speak up if anyone makes them feel uncomfortable in any situation is often not done.

Schools should encourage their students to speak up if they encounter any situation which affects them negatively.

The students of NYGH who posted about the incident on social media did the right thing. By not keeping silent, they brought to light an incident which the school had to address and apologise for.

The question regarding the removal of the NYGH students' social media postings about the incident still remains. It is hoped that this can be addressed adequately.

Yong Su Lin (Ms)