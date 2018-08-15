Encourage more women to serve NS

The idea of getting women to serve national service (NS) has not caught on, and I think that we should encourage more women to serve because defending the nation is not just a man's job but that of all Singaporeans.

Women seek gender equality in society but the idea of women serving NS has not become popular, likely due to the notion that women are smaller and not as fit as men.

However, such factors should not stop anyone as both men and women will become stronger - both physically and mentally - when they serve NS.

In fact, everyone learns discipline, perseverance and teamwork in the army; all skills that will be useful later in life.

NS also helps build confidence, independence and maturity.

Recently, at a two-day Women's Boot Camp organised by Ang Mo Kio Women's Executive Committee, girls and women from the age of 13 and above were given a taste of the day-to-day routines of full-time national servicemen.

The camp aimed to help participants decide if they were keen on joining the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps.

Such programmes, I hope, will help more women like me to get some encouragement and inspiration, and bring us closer to a day when both men and women serve NS.

Wong Sheau Wei , 18

Polytechnic student