Employers who widen hiring reach have an edge

We thank Mr Ankur Gupta for his feedback and agree with his call to employers (Look beyond proven skills and experience when hiring, Oct 2).

Indeed, employers who are prepared to consider a wider range of job-seekers have an edge. Also, these employers are more attractive to job-seekers as they are prepared to put in effort to train their employees.

To help employers and job-seekers find a match, Workforce Singapore (WSG) offers various programmes under its Adapt and Grow initiative, such as Professional Conversion Programmes (PCPs). The PCPs provide support for employers to hire and train job-seekers in the skills necessary for the job.

There are over 100 PCPs in more than 30 sectors, and new ones are being introduced in partnership with employers.

Last year, close to 5,000 locals took up new jobs through PCPs. These employees are doing well, and two in three now command higher wages than in their previous jobs. Helping our workers to be mobile enables businesses and workers to do better.

For more information on the Adapt and Grow initiative, visit www.adaptandgrow.sg, contact WSG on 6883-5885, or NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) centres on 6474-0606.

Terence Ho

Divisional Director

Manpower Planning and Policy Division

Ministry of Manpower