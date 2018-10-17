Employers need protection against maids in debt

Maids using their employers' address to take out loans brings up two issues (Maids in debt: Protect employers from their creditors; Oct 15).

First, employers were being used and kept in the dark.

This puts them in a very unfair position.

Second, a maid may be breaching the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) by offering the employer's data to a third party.

Some maids lack financial literacy and are not responsible with their money. Until they are ready to manage money and loans, employers should have the right to protect themselves.

Tan Yen Wee

