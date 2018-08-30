Employers must treat staff well for good customer service

Many people have spoken about how the service industry in Singapore can be improved.

The human element in any service operation is undoubtedly the main component of quality service, including courtesy, empathy and other friendly interactions, both verbal and non-verbal.

This should be coupled with an ambient environment, new digital technologies and customer-friendly facilities, which enhance interactive processes and provide customers with a joyful experience.

Therefore, all companies in the service industry must understand the importance of this and ensure that these qualities are fully embedded as a core value in their vision and mission statements.

Companies can do more to cascade the "customers are important" philosophy to their staff.

In other words, employees should firmly believe that service is key to the organisation's branding.

Everyone should learn to smile more and greet customers cheerfully, be it when casually bumping into each other or while actually serving them in their respective capacities.

The SMRT and SBS bus captains are already doing that. Another example is steamboat restaurant chain Haidilao, where every worker is happy and obliging.

Companies must also continue to treat their staff well and look after their welfare so that they will, in turn, treat their customers even better.

Having induction and continued training is another way companies can ensure that the service provided is uniform and consistent.

It should be woven into the corporate service culture.

Melvin Nicholas Tang