Employee engagement can give firms a competitive edge

The well-timed survey by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) and The Straits Times highlights once again the importance of employee engagement through work-life balance arrangements such as flexi-work (Older workers value flexi-work too: Poll, and Work-life balance: Supervisors more ready to help staff, both June 13).

These employee-engagement initiatives will go a long way to create customised work experiences for employees to grow professionally.

The case for employee engagement is indeed a compelling one, not only for employees but also businesses as well - employee engagement motivates employees to be committed and to put in their best.

Employee engagement is a win-win proposition for all, however one looks at it.

This is, hence, an opportune time for human resource practitioners to be champions of employee engagement and galvanise businesses to view employees as a source of competitive advantage.

Woon Wee Min