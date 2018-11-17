Employee engagement a win-win proposition

The well-timed study by Great Place To Work Institute Singapore and Singapore Management University highlights again that the case for employee engagement is indeed a compelling one (Getting staff to speak up boosts productivity: Study; Nov 8).

From a qualitative perspective, employee engagement motivates employees to be committed to the company's vision and goals, and results in employees giving their best and going the extra mile for the company.

From a quantitative perspective, investment research has shown that employee engagement generates superior financial returns and delivers above-normal shareholder returns for companies.

However one looks at it, employee engagement is a win-win proposition.

As Singapore embarks on the next evolution for industry transformation to create better jobs for Singaporeans and improve productivity, it is also an opportune time for human resource practitioners in the HR ecosystem to be champions of employee engagement and galvanise companies to view employees as a source of competitive advantage.

This would also greatly complement Singapore's Industry Transformation Programme and nurture a future-ready Singapore workforce that will not only survive, but also thrive in the disruption economy.

Woon Wee Min