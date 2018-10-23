Emergency lights will be checked again

We thank Mr Thomas Reginald Vernon for his feedback (System needed to ensure all blocks meet emergency requirements; Oct 10).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) understands from the Tampines Town Council that the replacement of faulty emergency lights in the estates Mr Vernon referred to is still in progress. The SCDF will be carrying out another round of enforcement checks once they are completed.

A building's fire safety provisions need to be reviewed only if major upgrading works have been carried out.

The Home Improvement Programme (HIP) does not entail extensive alterations and, as such, there is no need for such a review for the affected HDB blocks.

However, HDB blocks that undergo the Lift Upgrading Programme would be subjected to a review of its fire safety provisions.

Changes in these HDB blocks would include the installation of emergency lights at the staircases adjoining the new lift lobbies.

Having illuminated exit signs, however, is not a requirement for residential buildings, but some developers choose to install them in their projects.

Leslie Williams (Lieut-Col)

Senior Assistant Director (Public Affairs Department)

Singapore Civil Defence Force