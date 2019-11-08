Emergency exit-row seat passengers should not be served alcohol

On a flight last week to Singapore, I reserved an emergency exit-row seat. Booking of these seats require confirmation of our physical ability and willingness to act as briefed upon an emergency evacuation call from the pilots.

I noticed that some of my fellow passengers occupying emergency exit-row seats were served alcohol; one of them drank enough that his speech and mobility, as noticed when disembarking, were impaired.

In my opinion, serving alcohol to passengers occupying emergency exit-row seats should be stopped as it potentially impacts the safety of all passengers during an emergency.

Gopalan Ravishankar

