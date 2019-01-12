Electricity retailers have to comply with PDPA

We thank Mr Sim Eng Cheong for his letter (Ensure electricity suppliers' registration complies with PDPA; Dec 31, 2018).

Electricity retailers are required to comply with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) when handling the personal data of their customers.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has reminded all electricity retailers, including Senoko Energy, to ensure compliance with the PDPA.

In addition, electricity retailers are required to conduct fair marketing and contracting practices in accordance with EMA's Code of Conduct for Retail Electricity Licensees.

Dorcas Tan

Director

Market Development & Surveillance Department

Energy Market Authority