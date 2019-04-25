Electric cars - solution to traffic noise

The most serious result of noise pollution is deafness (Don't overlook harms of noise pollution for residents, by Mr Bin Hee Heng, April 23).

Prolonged noise pollution in the background can also cause high blood pressure, heart conditions and other health problems.

As noise pollution has been ascertained to be the cause of health problems, it is only logical that we take appropriate measures to curb it.

One major cause of noise pollution in Singapore that often goes unnoticed is traffic noise.

The ideal solution to this is for drivers to switch to electric vehicles, which are very silent.

This will also come with the bonus of reducing air pollution, too.

I do not expect that the Government will be able to replace all vehicles with their electric counterparts overnight.

However, we should start by accepting this as a principle and working towards it. We must have a vision, and set a date to achieve this.

I hope the Government will introduce measures to make it cheaper to buy and register electric cars.

Like the vision of a Smart Nation, we must work towards the vision of a "Silent Nation" as well.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)