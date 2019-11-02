Efforts to erase fault lines must come from the heart

It is important for society to be aware of the fault lines highlighted by the Institute of Policy Studies in a study (Majority now aware of race, religious issues, but study flags new fault lines, Oct 30).

There is room for improvement, but the solution does not lie in government intervention. Legislation cannot alter human attitudes, perception and behaviour.

It must come from the heart.

Issues like assisted suicide to relieve suffering, as well as social and racial fault lines can be dealt with only at the root.

These beliefs and attitudes are learnt from the behaviour and attitudes of parents, teachers and peers. The Government cannot make Singaporeans more open-minded, tolerant and compassionate by legislation.

Human beings tend to gravitate towards like-minded people. So to close the gap among social classes, for example, associations and clubs of different social levels must encourage more interaction among themselves through various activities.

Compassion, altruism and love must come from the heart. There is a Chinese saying, "Dui zheng xia yao," which translates into "use the correct medicine to treat the disease"; otherwise, you will fail.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)