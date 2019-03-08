Educating visitors on Cenotaph's significance

We thank Mr Edwin Pang for his feedback regarding the Cenotaph (Cenotaph needs sprucing up, March 1).

It is a national monument commemorating the sacrifices of those who lost their lives defending Singapore in both World War I and II.

Our national monuments are important markers of our identity and highlight key milestones in Singapore's history.

The National Heritage Board (NHB) works closely with monument owners and partner agencies to keep these monuments accessible, so that more people can visit and appreciate our heritage.

Due respect must be accorded to our national monuments, especially war memorials, which serve as spaces of contemplation and reflection. We trust that most visitors would use these spaces in a sensitive and respectful manner.

We will also continue working with the community to promote greater awareness and appreciation of these monuments through outreach programmes such as guided walking tours and open houses at the monuments.

NHB is working with the National Parks Board (NParks), which manages Esplanade Park where the Cenotaph is located, to look into Mr Pang's proposed ideas, explore ways to deter inappropriate behaviour and better educate visitors about its significance.

NParks would also like to remind park visitors to be considerate and keep our parks a place for everyone to enjoy.

Jean Wee (Ms)

Director, Preservation of Sites and Monuments Division

National Heritage Board

Ling Han

Director, Parks

National Parks Board