Educated, affluent but still littering

I was aghast to read about the death of an elderly man who was enjoying a barbecue with his family (Man, 74, dies after allegedly being hit by killer litter, Aug 21).

I cannot imagine the horror of his children and grandchildren.

At least 85 per cent of people in Singapore are living in high-rise homes. The National Environment Agency said it took action in more than 1,200 cases of high-rise littering last year and that cameras have been deployed in more than 1,000 areas with many complaints of high-rise littering.

For a nation of well-educated and affluent citizens, it is puzzling that such anti-social behaviour is still prevalent. I hope the culprit is caught and brought to justice quickly.

Neo Poh Goon